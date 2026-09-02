With the Labor Day weekend upcoming, Positive Grid has seen fit to slash the price of some of its most popular products. One of my top-rated guitar practice tools has a significant reduction, with the Positive Grid Spark Neo Core dropping to just $99 .

It’s a huge 38% discount on a great silent practice option that will suit a big number of guitar players. It’s not wireless, so you need to plug a guitar cable in, but as it combines headphones and amp modeler into one unit, it makes practicing close to as simple as it can be.

Save 38% ($60) Positive Grid Spark Neo Core: was $159 now $99 at Positive Grid The PG Spark Neo Core was already a great value option for guitar players, but with a massive $60 discount, it's astounding value for money in the Positive Grid Fall Tone Fest sale. A great option for silent practice, Spark Neo Core delivers a plethora of amp and effects tones that will suit any kind of guitar player.

I reviewed the Positive Grid Spark Neo Core last year and awarded it four stars out of five. The build quality of the unit is excellent, with the rubber coating providing a hard-wearing finish complemented by very comfortable ear cushions. They’re heavy-ish, but there’s adequate cushioning on the headband that makes them comfortable for longer playing sessions.

As you plug your guitar cable straight into the unit, you don’t have to faff around with wireless connectivity to get them up and running. Just plug one end into the headphones and the other into your guitar, and away you go. While some might prefer the wireless option, the Neo Core is actually even simpler to use than its more expensive sibling, the Positive Grid Spark Neo .

I did find it took some getting used to having the cable plugged into something that you then put on your head. A heavy-duty cable can pull a bit on it, and it took me a bit of time experimenting for optimal placement. Once I got there, though, it was easy to forget I was wearing them and just bask in the huge array of sounds available to me.

Positive Grid Fall Tone Fest Sale: Up to 38% off

The Positive Grid Fall Tone Fest sale is in full swing at the moment, with savings on a number of Positive Grid products. It’s a small selection of products, but with the Spark Mini practice amp and the Spark Link wireless guitar system both seeing price reductions, it's well worth a browse for any player who wants to improve their guitar playing.

You’ll need to use the companion app on your smartphone to access all of the sounds available from the headphones. It’s worth it, because you’ll unlock a full 33 amp models and 43 effects, which can give you pretty much any tone you can think of.

They sound fantastic too, offering a really immersive experience that feels realistic and lifelike in your ears and under your fingers. The closed-back design makes it difficult for any external noise to get through unless it’s very loud, which helps you kick back and play without distractions like small animals or family members.