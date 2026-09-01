Pete Townshend pulls out of Crossroads Guitar Festival due to injury: “One day I hope I can accept Eric's invitation to appear with him”

Pete Townshend has pulled out of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival due to injury.

The Who legend was set to share the lineup for this year’s annual Crossroads with an all-star cast of guitar heavyweights. However, complications surrounding knee replacement recovery have forced him to pull out.

"I'm so sorry to say that due to damage to my left foot, and subsequent issues with my balance, I cannot commit to travel to appear at the upcoming Crossroads Festival in Austin,” he said in a statement.

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“I so desperately wanted to appear, and have battled to get in shape, and I am improving, but the long flights from London, and the jetlag on my return, would cause backtracking I really can't afford.”

It’s not the first time Townshend has had to pull out of Crossroads due to unforeseen circumstances. However, he’s holding out hope he will finally get to feature one day.

“I am making a $50,000 donation to the festival cause from my charity Double O,” he continues. “One day I hope I can accept Eric's invitation to appear with him. He has now asked me several times.

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“There has always been some issue, in this case it is my recovery from my knee replacement in February of 2025, and some complications.

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“I want to especially thank Derek Trucks and Susie Tedeschi for their offer to support me as my backing band. Wow! That is something I can only dream about, and maybe one day it will happen.”

In his statement, Townshend also quietly confirmed plans for a Who reunion are in motion, days after Roger Daltrey revealed the band were back in rehearsals.

“Meanwhile I will keep working on getting well so I can work with Roger and The Who in future,” says Townshend.

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2026 is set to take place in Austin, Texas, on September 26 and 27. The lineup will feature Eric Clapton, John Mayer, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Tedeschi Trucks band and more.

To celebrate the festival, Guitar Center has launched a run of limited-edition acoustic and electric guitars.

Visit Crossroads Guitar Festival website for more info.