Courtney Love Premieres "You Know My Name" Music Video

Courtney Love has premiered the music video for her current single, "You Know My Name."

The video, which was directed by Maximilla Lukacs, shows the singer trashing a room while wearing a white gown. Love released her double A-side single "Wedding Day"/"You Know My Name" on May 4.

Love recently spoke to Pitchfork about the video, saying:

"It's typical stuff you would expect from me, directed by my friend Maximilla [Lukacs]—who does super high-femme, surreal videos—and it was total Miss Havisham. What am I wearing? A white dress! Of course! But you know what I'm not wearing? A flower crown. I have to tell you, I've never worn a flower crown, except once, in 1985, before you were born, right before Andy Warhol died. He decided I was going to be a star and put me in Interview wearing a flower crown. It was my first big piece of press.

"I saw pictures of Coachella and all these girls are wearing flower crowns from Urban Outfitters! Flower crowns have tipped. They might be a little bit done. Max's videos have a lot of flower crowns in them, and I said, "Max, no flower crown." For what the video cost, which was nothing, it might be good. It's not going to get 62 million hits, but it is what it is."

There's also a behind-the-scenes video featuring Love and her guitarist, Micko Larkin, playing a "punk acoustic" version of the song. You can check it out below.