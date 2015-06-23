Shredding on an Electric Hurdy-Gurdy — Video

Although you might know the hurdy-gurdy as an ancient folk instrument, the creative musician in the video below decided to electrify it and make it sound more like something you might heard on a Steve Vai or Jeff Beck album.

The hurdy-gurdy is a stringed instrument that produces sound by a crank-turned wheel rubbing against the strings. Melodies are played on a keyboard that presses tangents—small wedges—against one or more of the strings to change their pitch. It has a sound board to make the vibration of the strings audible.

Regardless, we doubt that whoever built this intricate instrument had this in mind when he or she finished it.

