Dan Auerbach Premieres Video for "Shine On Me," Featuring Mark Knopfler

(Image credit: Alysse Gafkjen)

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach will release Waiting on a Song, his second solo album, June 2 via his new label, Easy Eye Sound. He's already released the Steven Mertens-directed music video for "Shine On Me," which you can watch out below.

The album is the followup to 2009’s Keep It Hid and is a love letter to Nashville. As such, he recruited some of Nashville’s most respected players to write and record his latest, including John Prine, Duane Eddy, Jerry Douglas, Pat McLaughlin and Bobby Wood and Gene Chrisman of the Memphis Boys.

“Living in Nashville has definitely changed the way I think about music and the way that I record it," Auerbach says. "I didn’t have all of these resources before. I am working with some of the greatest musicians that ever lived.”

Waiting on a Song is available for pre-order on CD, vinyl and digitally. It also be available in limited-edition bundles, including an exclusive 8 track and a vintage 8 track player signed and customized by Auerbach. You can pre-order the album here.

Auerbach moved to Nashville from Akron, Ohio, in 2010; with this release, it's clear he's made Music City his home. During the summer of 2016, taking a break from the touring he’d done with the Black Keys and the Arcs, he finally got acquainted with the city, as well as the musicians who live there.

“They’d come over, and we’d be in a little room in my house with the door closed, and we’d just write," he says. "Monday through Wednesday we’d write, and then Thursday through Sunday we’d record, every week.”

Auerbach wrote seven songs with Prine, one of which is the title track. Mark Knopfler’s immediately identifiable guitar elevates “Shine on Me.” Duane Eddy is featured on “Livin’ in Sin” and the cinematic “King of a One Horse Town.”

Dan Auerbach, Waiting on a Song Track List