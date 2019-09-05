Daniele Gottardo: what's on my playlist

Italian neoclassical electric guitar luminary Daniele Gottardo has been hailed by the likes of Steve Vai as one of the brightest talents in shred, thanks to the formidable chops he displays on his scalloped-fretboard Strats.

Here, he reveals the songs that have inspired him over the years...

1. Scherzo Fantastique Op. 3, Igor Stravinsky

"This piece is always a source of musical inspiration. Tonality at its limits, luminescent orchestration and the freshness of a genius composer in his twenties."

2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aijxjLvlh6E

"Probably the first solo I learned on the guitar! I always loved the genuine energy of Ace Frehley in his prime."

3. Anatoly Liadov - Nenie Op. 67

"The real Russian sound from a relatively unknown composer. Perfect and colorful harmonies give his music a visionary and evocative sound."

4. Gretchen Menn - Bloodshed

"Gretchen showcases her compositional skills in this quasi-atonal piece that blends distorted guitar and a string quartet."

5. Pasquale Grasso - Oblivion

"Pasquale (playing Bud Powell) shows his knowledge of the classic-jazz idiom, combined with an incredible technique nurtured by his classical background. He’s my favorite bebop guitar player."