Dave Mustaine Performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" for New Film, 'America' —Listen

Megadeth co-founder Dave Mustaine will mark the 45th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix's legendary rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" with his own solo-guitar version of the National Anthem.

Mustaine's performance will appear in a new film, America, which is Dinesh D'Souza's follow-up to 2016: Obama's America.

"Jimi recorded his version at a different time in the history of our nation," Mustaine said. "Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King had been assassinated, the nation was mired in war and chaos and that is reflected in his guitar."

Lionsgate will release America wide July 2.

In the film, D'Souza attempts to dismantle what he considers anti-American arguments oftentimes expressed by the political left. Slavery, wars, capitalism, Christopher Columbus, the treatment of Native Americans and other topics are addressed. Mustaine's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was created specifically for the film.

You can sample Mustaine's handiwork in the clip below.