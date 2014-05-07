Dave Mustaine's Daughter Electra and Stryper's Michael Sweet Cover Neil Young's "Heart of Gold" — Video

Earlier this week, Stryper's Michael Sweet released an autobiography (Honestly) and a new solo album (I'm Not Your Suicide).

Among the album's 13 tracks is a cover of Neil Young's "Heart of Gold" that features vocals by Electra Mustaine, the 16-year-old daughter of Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

The pair recently filmed a music video for the song, and you can check it out below.

Electra was featured on GuitarWorld.com in 2013, when she appeared on a local TV show to perform one of her father's tunes, "A Tout le Monde" off Megadeth's 1994 album, Youthanasia.You can watch her performance here.

"I've always loved writing, recording and producing music and getting the chance to experiment with new things," Sweet told GuitarWorld.com last month. "I did that a little bit more on this album. The truth is I love all kinds of music. If you were to look at my CD and mp3 collection, you'd see I love classic rock, metal, country and pop. If it's a good song that’s well written and recorded, I'm there."

