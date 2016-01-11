Does David Bowie Say Goodbye in His Last Music Video, "Lazarus"?

Have you seen the music video for "Lazarus," a track from David Bowie's brand-new studio album, Blackstar?

Maybe we're reading into things, but it seems Bowie is saying goodbye to the world in the clip, which you can watch below.

The video, which was released four days ago, opens with a blindfolded, fragile-looking Bowie. “Look up here, I’m in heaven/I’ve got scars that can’t be seen,” he sings. After we figure out he's suffering in a hospital, we see him floating above his bed, possibly signifying his transmutation to the other side.

Soon, another—much healthier-looking—Bowie appears. He writes in a notebook as the other Bowie continues to suffer. There's a skull on the healthy Bowie's writing desk, possibly the spectre of death looming over the musician and his last-ever creation.

"His death was no different from his life—a work of art," said Bowie's producer Tony Visconti. "He made Blackstar for us, his parting gift. I knew for a year this was the way it would be. I wasn't, however, prepared for it."