David Gilmour Hints at New Album in 'Live at Pompeii' Trailer

Though we were gifted with new music from former Pink Floyd frontman David Gilmour just two years ago, when he dropped his most recent solo album, Rattle That Lock, it seems that we may not have to wait much longer for another one.

In the new trailer for his upcoming live album, Live at Pompeii, Gilmour hinted at the existence of new, unheard material waiting in the wings.

"I feel very uncomfortable heading off out and doing another tour without having made new music," Gilmour says in the trailer. "There are several songs that are close to being complete which didn't make it onto this album."

Gilmour—never the world's most prolific artist—alluded to the time between 2006's On an Island and Rattle That Lock, saying "I can't see myself doing another tour without making another album first, and that takes me awhile. It took 10 years last time. I'm really hoping that—without making any promises—that it won't take 10 years this time."

Live at Pompeii is set for release on September 29 in a two-CD set, a four-LP package, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can preorder it here, and watch the trailer for it below.