David Gilmour Previews New Song, “Rattle That Lock” —Video

David Gilmour will release the title track from his upcoming album, Rattle That Lock, July 17.

The album will be released worldwide September 18 on Columbia Records and will be available for preorder.

The title track, “Rattle That Lock,” will be heard for the first time on BBC Radio 2 in the U.K. July 17 and will be available immediately to download and stream worldwide.

Gilmour talks about the album in the video below.

And here’s a teaser for the new title-track single.

In addition, Gilmour’s first North American dates in 10 years, David Gilmour Live 2016, will take place in March and April, with stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and New York. Ticket buyers will be among the first to receive the new album, as every ticket purchased online will include a Rattle That Lock CD.

The Live 2016 appearances will be Gilmour’s first concert dates since his On an Island tour in 2006, and will follow his U.K. and European tour this September and October.

All tickets for the North American Tour dates go on sale Friday, July 17, 2015 (exact times listed below).

March 24, 2016 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles – on sale 12pm (PST)

March, 31 2016 – Air Canada Center, Toronto – on sale 10am (EST)

April 6, 2016 – United Center, Chicago – on sale 12pm (CST)

April 11, 2016 – Madison Square Garden, New York – on sale 10am (EST)

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, at all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone.

Rattle That Lock is Gilmour’s fourth solo album and follows his 2006 release, On an Island. The primary lyricist for the new album is Gilmour’s long-term writing partner, Polly Samson, and it is co-produced by David Gilmour and Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera.

The album will be available as a vinyl LP in gatefold sleeve with full-size 16-page photo/lyric booklet and as a CD in hard-cover bound-book package with 22-page photo/lyric booklet.

Rattle That Lock will also be offered in deluxe CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray packages that include a two-disc box set; a DVD with bonus 10 audio-visual items, 4 audio tracks, album in Surround Sound and memorabilia (including four “Barn Jam” audio-visual clips featuring Pink Floyd keyboardist Richard Wright’s last recorded/filmed performances); a DVD/Blu-ray containing Rattle That Lock album in 5.1 Surround (Dolby Digital and DTS), plus stereo version in 48kHz/24-bit (DVD)| 96kHz/24-bit (Blu-ray); plus 14 extra non-album items, including four video tracks, four audio tracks, two promo films, and four documentaries.

The deludes packages will also come with a 32-page hardback lyric/photo book including artist photographs by Kevin Westenberg and album session photographs by Polly Samson; a 48-page book, ‘Paradise Lost’ (Book II); memorabilia, including poster, postcard and plectrum; and CD and DVD in colour card wallets with color labels.

The album’s cover has been art directed by Dave Stansbie from The Creative Corporation under the Creative Directorship of Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis.

RATTLE THAT LOCK Track Listing:

1) 5 A.M (Gilmour)

2) Rattle That Lock (Gilmour/Samson/Boumendil)

3) Faces of Stones (Gilmour)

4) A Boat Lies Waiting (Gilmour/Samson)

5) Dancing Right in Front of Me (Gilmour)

6) In Any Tongue (Gilmour/Samson)

7) Beauty (Gilmour)

8) The Girl in the Yellow Dress (Gilmour/Samson)

9) Today (Gilmour/Samson)

10) And Then…..(Gilmour)

DELUXE VERSION DVD/BLU-RAY

BARN JAMS Recorded and filmed in January 2007, featuring:

David Gilmour: Guitar; Richard Wright: Keyboards; Guy Pratt: Bass; Steve DiStanislao: Drums

1. BARN JAM 1

2. BARN JAM 2

3. BARN JAM 3

4. BARN JAM 4

5. THE ANIMATORS – ALASDAIR + JOCK (Documentary)

6. RATTLE THAT LOCK (Video)

7. THE ANIMATORS – DANNY MADDEN (Documentary)

8. THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW DRESS (Video)

9. POLLY SAMSON & DAVID GILMOUR AT THE BORRIS HOUSE FESTIVAL OF WRITING AND IDEAS (Documentary)

10. THE MAKING OF THE RATTLE THAT LOCK ALBUM (Documentary)

AUDIO ONLY

11. RATTLE THAT LOCK Extended Mix

12. THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW DRESS Orchestral Version

13. RATTLE THAT LOCK Youth Mix – 12” Extended Radio Dub

14. RATTLE THAT LOCK Radio Edit

15. THE RATTLE THAT LOCK ALBUM in 5.1 sound, PCM Stereo

Album resolution: 48kHz/24bit including 5.1 Dolby Digital and 5.1 DTS and Stereo PCM

Visit Gilmour’s official store for more information.