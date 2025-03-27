“I did everything I could to keep it as authentic as possible, as an extension to my tribute to Pink Floyd, without stealing from them in any way”: Corey Feldman personally sought David Gilmour and Roger Waters' blessings for his Floyd-esque album

Last year, Corey Feldman set the internet abuzz with his shredding – which was plagued by “fake playing” accusations, despite Feldman, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, and many internet sleuths insisting otherwise.

He even set the record straight with Guitar World, asserting, “If we’re able to reach millions – and I mean millions – of people with this stupid solo, then obviously we’re doing something right.”

Now, Feldman is opening up about his long road to recognition within the music industry – and how his 2010 Pink Floyd-esque album helped set him on a path to being taken seriously as an actor-turned-musician.

“I've been doing this for a very long time. I've been putting out music for 35 years, and it's been a very slow build,” he tells Billy Corgan on The Magnificent Others podcast.

Corey Feldman | The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan - YouTube Watch On

“I like to say I'm an overnight success after 35 years [laughs] but, literally, nobody cared. And I was just making these songs for film soundtracks and putting out these little indie albums. I had a small little following and every show we played was sold out, but we could never play bigger than a 1,200-seater.”

In 2010, Feldman released Technology Analogy with his band, Corey Feldman's Truth Movement, which he describes as a “very poignant, very powerful album that's very similar to the sound of a Pink Floyd album.

“[It's] got that vibe. It's got that feel. In fact, we got Storm Thorgerson [the English art director and music video director who worked closely with Pink Floyd] as his last concept album piece of artwork.

But Feldman took the Floyd association a step further.

“To make it even further accentuated, I went to David Gilmour and went to Roger [Waters] and I got their blessings,” he reveals. “I gave them both a copy of the CD, [and] made sure that they weren't offended or mad at it.

“I really did everything I could to keep it as authentic as possible, as an extension, or a sister band, or whatever you want to think of it as, is some connection to my tribute to Pink Floyd without stealing from them in any way.

“And then after that, I think people kind of started to get like, ‘He's serious about music. He's not playing.’”

Last year, Feldman spoke to Guitar World about his deep admiration for Gilmour – and how his guitar idol even influences the gear he employs.