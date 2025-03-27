“I did everything I could to keep it as authentic as possible, as an extension to my tribute to Pink Floyd, without stealing from them in any way”: Corey Feldman personally sought David Gilmour and Roger Waters' blessings for his Floyd-esque album
Last year, Feldman went viral for his shredding – which many accused of being 'fake' – an allegation later debunked by Feldman himself, as well as Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst
Last year, Corey Feldman set the internet abuzz with his shredding – which was plagued by “fake playing” accusations, despite Feldman, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, and many internet sleuths insisting otherwise.
He even set the record straight with Guitar World, asserting, “If we’re able to reach millions – and I mean millions – of people with this stupid solo, then obviously we’re doing something right.”
Now, Feldman is opening up about his long road to recognition within the music industry – and how his 2010 Pink Floyd-esque album helped set him on a path to being taken seriously as an actor-turned-musician.
“I've been doing this for a very long time. I've been putting out music for 35 years, and it's been a very slow build,” he tells Billy Corgan on The Magnificent Others podcast.
“I like to say I'm an overnight success after 35 years [laughs] but, literally, nobody cared. And I was just making these songs for film soundtracks and putting out these little indie albums. I had a small little following and every show we played was sold out, but we could never play bigger than a 1,200-seater.”
In 2010, Feldman released Technology Analogy with his band, Corey Feldman's Truth Movement, which he describes as a “very poignant, very powerful album that's very similar to the sound of a Pink Floyd album.
“[It's] got that vibe. It's got that feel. In fact, we got Storm Thorgerson [the English art director and music video director who worked closely with Pink Floyd] as his last concept album piece of artwork.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
But Feldman took the Floyd association a step further.
“To make it even further accentuated, I went to David Gilmour and went to Roger [Waters] and I got their blessings,” he reveals. “I gave them both a copy of the CD, [and] made sure that they weren't offended or mad at it.
“I really did everything I could to keep it as authentic as possible, as an extension, or a sister band, or whatever you want to think of it as, is some connection to my tribute to Pink Floyd without stealing from them in any way.
“And then after that, I think people kind of started to get like, ‘He's serious about music. He's not playing.’”
Last year, Feldman spoke to Guitar World about his deep admiration for Gilmour – and how his guitar idol even influences the gear he employs.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“I turned up at one of his shows with Greeny and said, ‘Bro, check it out...’” Kirk Hammett on the time Jack White played the original Greeny onstage
“Being a guitar player is a way of life. Everything comes down to commitment": Tommy Emmanuel explains the difference between being a guitarist and a guitar player