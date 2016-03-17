David Gilmour Returning to Pompeii for Two Shows

David Gilmour will perform in the ancient Roman town of Pompeii in July.

It will be the guitarist's first performance in the town since Pink Floyd filmed their classic concert film, Live in Pompeii, in October 1971.

The news was announced via a tweet by Italy's culture minister, Dario Franceschini, yesterday:

"Agreement reached. After 45 years, David Gilmour will play again at Pompeii on 7 and 8 July."

In 1971, Pink Floyd performed inside the Amphitheater of Pompeii, but—notably—not in front of an audience. This time, Gilmour will perform at the nearby Roman Amphitheatre (a different venue) in front of thousands of fans.

According to RollingStone.com, the guitarist will play at another 1st century amphitheater in Verona, Italy, a few days before the Pompeii show.

Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, which was released in 1972, was directed by Adrian Maben. The main footage in and around the amphitheatre was filmed over four days in October '71, using the band's regular touring equipment (which appears in the film), including 24-track recorders. Additional footage was shot in a Paris TV studio that December.

A "Director's Cut" version of the DVD was released in 2003; it combines the original 1971 footage with contemporary shots of space and the scenery around Pompeii, all of which was assembled by Maben.