Dead Weather Guitarist Dean Fertita Talks Gear and Technique in This Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the third of four exclusive technique- and instrument-based videos by the Dead Weather.

In this episode, guitarist Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, the Waxwings, Hello=Fire) talks gear and divulges the source of his pummeling dive-bomber crunch on a new Dead Weather song, “Let Me Through."

He also takes a phone call from an irate neighbor (who you might recognize)!

The video, which was directed by the Dead Weather's Jack White, concludes with a propulsive live performance of the track, which can be found on the band's new album, Dodge and Burn, which was released September 25 via Third Man Records. It's the Dead Weather's third album and first full-length release in five years.

Dodge and Burn can be found on iTunes and Amazon now.

For more about the Dead Weather, visit thedeadweather.com.