“You will pick one up and realize it almost sounds too good. There’s something to be said for guitars that are challenging to play”: Dean DeLeo explains why the ‘worst’ guitars are also sometimes the best

Earlier this month, Dean DeLeo raised the curtain on his latest collaborative project when he dropped Paper Over The Cracks – the debut single from his new band, One More Satellite.

For the upcoming record – which will release later this summer – DeLeo dove deep into his back catalog of electric guitar gear, and, when asked by Guitar World which specific six-strings served a starring role in the studio, the Stone Temple Pilots riffer shared his thoughts on guitar selection.

Namely, he reveals he isn’t always looking for the best or most expensive guitar, which, on paper, should perform flawlessly. Instead, sometimes toy guitars will do just fine – it all depends on the sound you’re after.

“Robert and I love using toy guitars that you have to wrestle with,” he says. “They can have a specific sound. Sometimes with nice guitars, you don’t get that. You will pick one up and realize it almost sounds too good.

“There’s something to be said for guitars that are challenging to play. Things like that can add to the performance because you are pulling from the instrument.

One More Satellite - Paper Over The Cracks (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

“On Paper Over The Cracks, the guitar on the right was this entry-level Kay,” he continues. Kay Musical Instrument Company was founded by Chicago-based luthier Henry “Kay” Kuhrmeyer in 1931 and became known for its budget builds. Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford, Jack White, Mark Knopfler, and Eric Clapton are among the many big-name players who have wielded Kay guitars over the years.

“I’m good at knowing what gear will give me the sound I am looking for. Before I address recording, I have a tonality in my head and know what sonic adventure I want to go on.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The list of instruments used during One More Satellite’s recording, as such, makes for interesting reading. DeLeo has name-dropped a 1960s double-cut Danelectro, championed for its “chime”, as well as a Gibson J-50 as two examples. He is also playing custom builds, crafted by luthier Bruce Nelson, on stage.

“The best thing about his guitars is that they play beautifully no matter where I am on the neck,” he beams. “When you start overdubbing with older guitars, there can be a battle with tuning. We all know the G-string is the naughtiest of all strings! With newer instruments like the Nelson guitars, everything’s perfect.”

Guitar World's full interview with Dean DeLeo will be published in the coming weeks.