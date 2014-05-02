Death Angel Premiere "The Dream Calls for Blood" Music Video

San Francisco Bay Area thrash veterans Death Angel, who are featured in the May 2014 issue of Guitar World, have posted the official music video for the title track from their new album, The Dream Calls for Blood.

The Dream Calls for Blood was recorded at AudioHammer Studios with Jason Suecof. It features cover art by Brent Elliot White.

Head HERE to read an excerpt from Guitar World's interview with Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany.