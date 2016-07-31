Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Reconnects with His Jackson Signature Guitar on ‘Pawn Stars’

A lot of celebrity-owned guitars come through the doors of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Sometimes the celebrities who owned them do as well.

The shop has become famous thanks to the History channel program Pawn Stars, where the employees of the family-owned shop check out artifacts and haggle over prices with customers.

Recently, a woman brought in an artist-proof copy of a Jackson Phil Collen signature guitar, hoping to score a cool 10 grand for it. The show turned to an expert for advice, who then called in a reliable source to authenticate the instrument: the Def Leppard guitarist himself.

Check it out.You can view more Pawn Stars episodes on the show’s YouTube channel and stream episodes and exclusive videos on its website.