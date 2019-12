Today, Dhani Harrison announced his debut solo album.

Entitled IN///PARALLEL, it will be released through BMG on October 6. He also shared the album's first single, "All About Waiting," which you can check out below.

Harrison is set to perform a sold-out show at the Echo in Los Angeles next Monday, and will perform at the Panorama Festival in New York City next Sunday.

You can also preorder IN///PARALLELhere, and follow along on his Facebook.