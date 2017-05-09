Diamond Head Premiere Career-Spanning "Diamonds" Music Video

(Image credit: Provided Press Release Photo)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Diamond Head's new music video, "Diamonds."

The fun clip travels through the veteran UK band's action-packed history, incorporating bits and pieces of priceless old footage featuring co-founding guitarist Brian Tatler and the gang.

"Diamonds" is from the band's latest studio album, Diamond Head, which was released last spring. It's the band's seventh album—part of long, hard-rocking tradition dating back to 1980 (although the band was formed in 1976 in Stourbridge, England).

Diamond Head are hitting the road this month, and you can check out all their current tour dates below.

For more about Diamond Head, visit diamond-head.net.

