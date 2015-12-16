Dimebag Darrell’s Guitar Riff Featured in New Fast-Food Burger Ad

Dimebag Darrell was known for pulling off some tasty licks, but his pummeling guitar riffs probably never made you suddenly crave a burger.

Until now.

The fast-food chain Carl’s Jr. is using Pantera’s 1994 song “I’m Broken” to advertise their new Steakhouse Thickburger, and you can judge the results for yourself below.

The ad opens by showing a table set with the ingredients used in the burger, as delicate piano music plays. The scene is interrupted by the sonic blast of “I’m Broken,” which sends the beef, lettuce, tomatoes, bread and other ingredients flying through the air, where they all come together to create the Thickburger.

You can watch the official video of “I’m Broken” at bottom.