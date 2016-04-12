Does 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Sync Up to 'Dark Side of the Moon'?

Here's an interesting one from consequenceofsound.net.

For years, Pink Floyd fans have been syncing up the band's classic Dark Side of the Moon album with The Wizard of Oz, often noting the many musical/lyrical coincidences that—apparently—fit right right in with the action in the movie.

Well, Redditors have discovered another sync-up for the classic album.

It seems three replays of the complete Dark Side of the Moon album is the perfect soundtrack for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the new Star Wars film that hit theaters last year. The Reddit gang say you should press "Play" just as the film’s opening scroll ends and the camera pans to the spaceship.

Here are some examples of the sync-ups. For the full list of examples, visit consequenceofsound.net:

• When Poe wakes up in Kylo Ren’s torture chamber, the lyrics of “The Great Gig in the Sky” go, “I’m not afraid of dying/ Anytime will do,” and the song’s scream happens as Poe opens his mouth.

• “Time” plays while we witness the mundanity of Rey’s life making a living by scavenging old electronics.

• The “Us and Them” lyric “and after all, we’re only ordinary men” is sung as Finn tells Rey that Resistance fighters look like him. “Some of us,” he says. “Others look different.”

Below, you can check out the first eight minutes of the film, which have been synced to The Dark Side of the Moon. We're not saying this clip proves or disproves the claims made above, but it's there for you to view.