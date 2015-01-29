Doug Aldrich Shreds His Ass Off with Dio — Video

You're on tour with Dio during the 2005 Holy Diver Live tour, and the band is approaching the closing bits of "Shame on the Night."

Before he disappears from the stage, your bossman, Ronnie James Dio, screams your name and points you out, meaning it's your time to own the stage and melt the faces of the unsuspecting audience.

What do you do?

Well, here's what Doug Aldrich did — and it's freakin' awesome.

Dio + Doug Aldrich + a Goldtop Gibson Les Paul + Marshall stacks + a Dunlop wah pedal ... what could be better?

If this footage looks particularly professional (and familiar), it's from the 2006 Holy Diver — Live DVD. As always, enjoy! And please tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!