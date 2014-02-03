Dream Theater Premiere "The Looking Glass" Music Video

Dream Theater have debuted their latest music video, and you can check it out below.

The song, "The Looking Glass," is from the band's self-titled 2013 album.

"The song is definitely a tip of the hat to Rush," Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci recently told Music Radar. "We're such fans — they've been a huge influence on us, and we continue to admire and look up to them. One of the great things about them is how they write really uplifting songs with positive messages, but they always sound cool.

"It's really interesting. 'The Spirit Of Radio', 'Limelight' — those are big, big songs with big arena-rock riffs in a major key. Even 'Free Will' has that. The songs aren't dark, but they're tough. It's really hard to write something that can cut both ways like that, but that was my goal."

Dream Theater's Along For The Ride tour continues in March.

"Our goal is to create the ultimate Dream Theater experience for our fans and give them a chance to step into our world for three hours to share in our music," Petrucci told GuitarWorld.com.

"The cool thing about our fans is that they're not just passive concert goers. They're all really into it and are singing along to every song. They're the perfect audiences to play for, and we're excited to have more time to play and deliver an exciting, powerful show."

You can check out the dates below the video.

Dream Theater - Looking Glass from Roadrunner Records on Vimeo.

Dream Theater: Along for the Ride Tour