Dude Plays Metallica's "Hardwired" on a Sitar—and It's Killer

Is it just me or has the sitar been making inroads into metal—not to mention traditionally guitar-centric media coverage—in the past few months?

While you ponder that purely rhetorical question, be sure to check out this excellent new video by Rishabh Seen, who can be seen playing Metallica's "Hardwired" on the—you guessed it—sitar. And he does it as effortlessly as Tina S.

If you want to see more about Seen, check out his band, Mute The Saint. And be sure to stay tuned for my story/video about the Danelectro Baby Sitar, which is a must for a Sixties-cover-band guitarist on a budget (like me).