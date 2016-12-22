Dweezil Zappa Shows Frank Zappa’s Jimi Hendrix Strat

Call us crazy, but we always like to look at Jimi Hendrix’s guitars, especially when they’ve been owned and modified by Frank Zappa.

And yes, even when the video in which they appear has been up and around for a while. In the video below, Dweezil Zappa gives us an up-close look at Frank’s Stratocaster, given to him by Jimi Hendrix at the Miami Pop Festival in 1968. Frank made numerous changes to the guitar’s electronics and hardware over the years before giving it to Dweezil.

In this video, Dweezil tells us the entire story behind the guitar’s development. He also explains how he returned the guitar to the way it appeared when Frank posed with it for the cover of Guitar Player’s January 1977 issue (which you can see right here). Thanks to Norman’s Rare Guitars for sharing this great video.