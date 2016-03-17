In Dying Arms Premiere "Mother Huldra" Playthrough Video

In Dying Arms are gearing up for the release of their Tragic Hero Records label debut, Original Sin.

The first singles off the album have gotten fans hyped up and ready for new music, so IDA have decided to premiere their new song, "Mother Huldra," a different way.

Below, check out the song's official guitar-playthrough video.

"'Mother Huldra' is our most technical song off the album," says IDA guitarist Christian Becker. "It's got some really fast riffs that are a lot of fun to play, plus a very extended guitar solo. It's definitely new territory for the band. I hope you guys enjoy this one as much as we do!"

On March 31, In Dying Arms will kick off the "Original Sin Tour" with Convictions, A Wake in Providence, Phantoms and THR labelmates Set To Stun. You can check out all their dates below the video.

Original Sin will be released April 1. Pre-orders are available now at merchbucket.

For more about In Dying Arms, follow them on Facebook.

In Dying Arms Original Sin Tour