This month Carl Roa takes you a through a terrifying excerpt from "Bach Solo Violin Sonata Number 2 in B Minor." Aside from a great technical study for picking across the strings, this piece includes challenging arpeggio patterns and string skipping. Carl also does some improvising over Bach's "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring" to start things off. To download the PDFs for all of Carl Roa's Guitar World columns, go HERE.