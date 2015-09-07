This Is the End: Black Sabbath Announce 2016 Final Tour Dates

Black Sabbath have announced what is being billed as the legendary metal band's final tour.

"It’s the beginning of the end,” says the new video, which you can check out below.

“It started nearly five decades ago with a crack of thunder, a distant bell ringing and then that monstrous riff that shook the earth. The heaviest rock sound ever heard. In that moment heavy metal was born, created by a young band from Birmingham, England, barely out of their teens.

“Now it ends, the final tour by the greatest metal band of all time, Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler close the final chapter in the final volume of the incredible Black Sabbath story. Black Sabbath’s farewell tour, ‘The End,’ begins January 20, 2016, and it promises to surpass all previous tours with their most mesmerizing production ever. When this tour concludes, it will truly be the end, the end of one of the most legendary bands in rock and roll history, Black Sabbath.”

So, as we await word of another (final?) studio album from the band, be sure to check all their available dates below. More dates are scheduled to be announced in October. Details on tickets, VIP packages and more for the North American shows can be found via Live Nation.

Black Sabbath ‘The End’ 2016 Tour:

North American Tour Dates:

1/20 – Omaha, Neb. @ CenturyLink Center

1/22 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

1/25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

1/28 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre

1/30 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rexall Centre

2/01 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

2/03 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

2/06 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

2/09 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

2/11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

2/13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

2/15 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

2/17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

2/19 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

2/21 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

2/23 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

2/25 – New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Australia/New Zealand Tour Dates:

4/15 – Perth @ Perth Arena

4/17 – Adelaide @ Entertainment Centre

4/19 – Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena

4/23 – Sydney @ Allphones Arena

4/25 – Brisbane @ Entertainment Centre

4/28 – Auckland @ Vector Arena

4/30 – Dunedin @ Forsyth Barr Stadium