'Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars' Soundtrack Album Announced

A soundtrack album for the Showtime documentary, Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars has been announced. The 2-CD, 4-LP set features 32 tracks from across Clapton's long career.

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars features recordings with Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos, The Beatles, The Yardbirds, Aretha Franklin, George Harrison and Muddy Waters, along with a number of selections from Clapton's solo career.

Five of the album's 32 tracks are previously unreleased, including the full-length version of Clapton's hit cover of Bob Marley's "I Shot the Sheriff."

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars is set for a June 8 release via Universal. You can preorder it right here, and watch the trailer for the documentary below.