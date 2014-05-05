Eric Clapton Performs "Crossroads" and "Cocaine" at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest — Video

Eric Clapton — the star of Guitar World's March 2014 cover (He's known for other things as well) — performed late last month at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (Acura Stage).

Below, you can check out two videos from his nearly 1.5-hour set — "Crossroads" (top) and "Cocaine" (bottom).

Said one festival attendee:

"[Clapton] did not address the crowd. There is a lot of noise from an adjoining stage as the speakers and wind were not set properly as he did a four-song acoustic set, which was very difficult to hear above the other stages.

"No 'Badge,' 'Sunshine,' etc., but he graciously allowed band members to play their hits. The crowd, which was packed at the beginning, was significantly decreased as he played 'Layla' acoustically. ... This is a well-run festival, but for some reason this act was not well coordinated with adjoining acts this year."