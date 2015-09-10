Eric Clapton Plays “Cocaine” at Royal Albert Hall in a Preview from 'Slowhand at 70' —Video

Eric Clapton has just posted the first full-length clip from his upcoming concert film, Eric Clapton: Live at the Royal Albert Hall—Slowhand at 70. It shows him and his band playing the JJ Cale classic “Cocaine,” and you can watch it below.

Slowhand at 70 commemorates the guitarist’s record-setting run at the Royal Albert Hall—more than 200 performances following another residency earlier in 2015.

The new film includes footage from those dates plus interviews with band members Paul Carrack, Andy Fairweather Lowe and Chris Stainton, and music writers Hugh Fielder and Paul Sexton.

Slowhand at 70 will start a special big-screen engagement September 14 before going global. To find a theater in your area showing the film, visit the movie’s official site.