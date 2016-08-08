Eric Clapton's New Album, 'Live in San Diego,' Features JJ Cale, Derek Trucks and Robert Cray

(Image credit: G. Gershoff/Getty Images)

Eric Clapton has announced a new live album, Live in San Diego.

The album, which was recorded March 15, 2007, at San Diego's iPayOne Center, features several appearances—and compostions—by JJ Cale. At the time, Clapton and Cale—Clapton's good friend and mentor—were casually supporting their new studio album, 2006's Road to Escondido.

“This is the realization of what may have been my last ambition: to work with the man whose music has inspired me for as long as I can remember,” Clapton said of Road to Escondido in 2006. Cale died July 26, 2013.

Cale appears on five tracks, including "Cocaine" and “After Midnight,” two Cale tunes Clapton covered in the Seventies. Other guests include Derek Trucks—who handles the late Duane Allman's slide parts on the album's Derek and the Dominos tunes—plus Doyle Bramhall II and Robert Cray, who guests on "Crossroads." Trucks' tasteful slide work also happens to be featured on Road to Escondido.

Live in San Diego will be available September 30 as a two-disc CD, a three-disc vinyl set and as a digital album. If you pre-order the album at ericclapton.com, you'll receive “Anyway the Wind Blows” (watch it below) immediately, plus two additional songs before the album’s release date. The album also is available for preorder via iTunes.

Eric Clapton, Live in San Diego Track Listing

“Tell the Truth”

“Key to the Highway”

“Got to Get Better in a Little While”

“Little Wing”

“Anyday”

“Anyway the Wind Blows”

“After Midnight”

“Who Am I Telling You?”

“Don’t Cry Sister”

“Cocaine”

“Motherless Children”

“Little Queen of Spades”

“Further on Up the Road”

“Wonderful Tonight”

“Layla”

“Crossroads”

For more information, visit ericclapton.com.