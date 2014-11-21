Eric Johnson and Mike Stern Play "Cliffs of Dover" at Soundcheck, Dance Moves and All — Video

Eric Johnson recently shared this visually dark but fun video on his Facebook page, and we thought we'd pass it on.

It's a clip of Johnson and guitarist Mike Stern playing Johnson's signature tune, "Cliffs of Dover," at soundcheck during a stop on the duo's current tour.

They're out there in support of their new album, Eclectic, which came out last month.

We don't know what all the dance moves are about (Perhaps Johnson thinks "Cliffs of Dover" sounds like it should be included in Riverdance?), but both Johnson and Stern get into the act. Enjoy!

Post by Eric Johnson.