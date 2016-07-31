Ernie Ball Releases ‘The Pursuit of Tone’ Trailer Featuring Tom DeLonge

Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone, a fascinating new AT&T original documentary series, has featured a lineup of iconic rock and roll songwriters and guitarists including Buddy Guy, Mike Ness, Billy Duffy and Hunter Hayes.

Tom DeLonge was recently announced as the focus of the series’ next episode, and you can watch the trailer below to get a preview of what’s in store.

Recognized as one of alternative rock’s most influential guitarists and songwriters, DeLonge is an award-winning musician, producer and director, best known as the lead vocalist and songwriter for the platinum-selling bands Blink-182, Box Car Racer and Angels & Airwaves.

Over more than two decades and 25 million albums, DeLonge’s guitar tone and riff-driven style has become one of the genre’s most identifiable, combining melodic and intricate riffs and roaring overdrive with ambient soundscapes and soaring delays to craft explosive anthemic soundtracks that are undeniably the sound of California punk and alternative rock.

Watch Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone featuring Tom DeLonge August 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on DirecTV channel 239 / AT&T U-Verse channel 114.