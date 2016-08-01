Ernie Ball Releases 'String Theory' Episode Starring Butch Walker

String Theory, an Ernie Ball web series exploring the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players, recently debuted a new episode starring musician and guitarist Butch Walker.

Walker, who is set to release his new album Stay Gold August 26, has worked with artists like Frank Turner, Brian Fallon, Taylor Swift and many more. He's a teller of authentic stories that are filled with optimism, and a builder of albums with no boundaries—rock, pop, Americana, singer-songwriter—or, as he says, “I think it’s all just rock and roll.”

In the clip below, Walker shares his early influences on guitar, why he chooses Ernie Ball strings and much more.

You can check out other episodes of String Theory—featuring Joe Bonamassa, Mike Herrera, Paul Gilbert, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and other great players—at ernieball.com/stringtheory.