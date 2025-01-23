“I've been a Strat guy my whole life, but this instrument is going to give me options to expand my color palette”: Cory Wong teams up with Ernie Ball Music Man on a StingRay bass-inspired electric guitar – while still keeping ties with Fender

NAMM 2025: Ernie Ball Music Man has teamed up with funk virtuoso Cory Wong to introduce the brand-new StingRay II guitar, directly inspired by the design of the iconic StingRay bass – a first for the brand.

While it’s not the first StingRay guitar model, it’s the first time EBMM has attempted to accurately reproduce previoulsy bass-only features, like the distinctive rounded scratchplate, on a guitar build.

Promising “unmatched clarity, versatility, and precision,” the model comes in two versions – the StingRay II and StingRay II Deluxe – and offers a different flavor compared to Wong’s signature Fender Strat, released in 2021.

Speaking about this new collaboration – and why he temporarily set aside focusing on his beloved Fender Strats – Cory Wong says,

“Huge shout out to Fender for being open to me exploring a second guitar in my rotation. I've been a Strat guy my whole life. It's the instrument that's defined my voice on the guitar, but this instrument is one that's going to give me options to expand my color palette.

“Different guitars are going to draw out things in your playing, unique to what sounds they have to offer. I think the way the neck feels, the way the pickups sound, and even the way that it looks, is going to give your body and brain information that unlocks certain areas of creativity.”

Wong goes on to explain that a signature bass served as the catalyst that sparked the idea to reimagine the bass’ iconic design – with a six-string twist.

“When they released the Joe Dart Jr. StingRay bass, I asked what I thought was a simple question, ‘Can you put six strings and humbuckers on it?’ I guess it wasn't quite that easy, but Music Man was up for the challenge, so they actually asked me to help with the design and development process to create this guitar.

“The StingRay bass is an iconic instrument, but there's certain design things about it that would need to change in order to make it work as an electric guitar.”

So, what does this new guitar, designed in collaboration with the Vulfpeck star, bring to the table?

First off, both models boast a select alder body and an ergonomic design that takes a page from the StingRay bass's book, delivering “smooth playability and effortless fret access,” along with a roasted figured maple neck.

Additionally, they come fully equipped with 22 stainless steel frets, gold hardware with a Cory Wong neck plate, and ultra-clean Cory Wong HT humbuckers for the bridge and neck pickups.

The Deluxe model takes things a little further – with a roasted maple fretboard, parchment binding, and a matching headstock for a more “refined” look. When it comes to colorways, the standard model is available in Charcoal Blue and Cashmere, while the Deluxe is offered in Pine Green and Polaris White.

Starting today, both StingRay II finishes, along with the StingRay II Deluxe in Pine Green, are available from authorized Ernie Ball Music Man dealers.

As for the exclusive StingRay II Deluxe in Polaris White, it’s limited to just 30 pieces – and can only be purchased through The Vault on the official Ernie Ball Music Man website.