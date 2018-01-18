Ethan Brosh Announces New Album, 'Conspiracy'

Veteran guitarist (and occasional Guitar World columnist) Ethan Brosh has announced a new album, Conspiracy. The album—Brosh's third—is set for a February 16 release and will contain 14 hard-rocking instrumentals.

Conspiracy was mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Bad Company) and mastered by Brad Blackwood (Alison Krauss). It also features a guest appearance by Steel Panther's Satchel on "Tomb of the Gods."

“This was a three-year process of countless hours of work by lots of different talented people,” Brosh said in a press release. “In short, we believe there is something for everyone on this album and you simply won't be disappointed.

“I couldn't be happier with the way Conspiracy ended up sounding and looking. I go all out when I make my records, and this was no exception. I feel like I finally got it right this time...it seems there's a much better balance between the amount of melodies and the more mellow sounds, while there's still plenty of intense, high-energy moments."

You can check out a preview of the album, and get a glimpse at its track list, below.

To preorder Conspiracy, stop by pledgemusic.com/projects/ethanbrosh.

Conspiracy Tracklist:

1. Revival

2. Escape Route

3. Tomb of the Gods

4. Collision Course

5. Sweet Evil

6. By Hook or By Crook

7. Forgotten Melody

8. Mediterranean Breeze

9. The Road to Victory

10. No Spring Chicken

11. Gentle Heart of Steel

12. Down Memory Lane

13. Cydonia

14. Major Sadness