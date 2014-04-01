Exclusive: Anvil Premiere "Eat Your Words" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Eat Your Words," the new music video by Canadian rockers Anvil.

The track is from the band's latest album, 2013's Hope In Hell (The End Records).

When asked to share a few words about the track, here's what guitarist Steve "Lips" Kudlow had to say:

"WTF? What is there to say? I honestly have nothing I want to say! The song says it all! It's about people who mouth off without being informed. They should choke on their tongue!"

Anvil are on the road in support of Hope In Hell. You can check out all the dates right here. For more about Anvil, visit them on Facebook.