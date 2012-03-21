Exclusive 'Betcha Can't Play This' Video with Paolo Pieri of Italy's Hour of Penance

Here's an exclusive "Betcha Can't Play This" video featuring guitarist Paolo Pieri of Italian death metal band Hour of Penance.

Pieri is playing a Carella Black Horseman custom guitar through a 15-watt Fender amp. He plays the solo fast, of course -- and then slowed down. Note his tuning: A-D-G-C-E-A.

And while the solo -- a display of Pieri's lightning-fast technique -- isn't off any particular Hour of Penance track, the band are releasing a new full-length album, Sedition, next Tuesday, March 27, in the US via Prosthetic Records.

The album, which was recorded in Rome with producer Stefano Morabito, is the followup to 2010’s Paradogma, which earned high praise across the board, plus some kind words from Cannibal Corpse's Alex Webster.Check out the video -- and be sure to check out the band's tour dates below.

Embrace the barbarity!

HOUR OF PENANCE U.S. TOUR DATES 2012:

w/The Black Dahlia Murder, Nile, Skeletonwitch

3/22/2012 Altar Bar – Pittsburgh, PA w/Nile *

3/23/2012 Peabody’s – Cleveland, OH w/Nile *

3/24/2012 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

3/25/2012 Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

3/26/2012 Station 4 – Minneapolis, MN

3/27/2012 Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

3/28/2012 Grenada – Lawrence, KS w/Nile *

3/29/2012 Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO

3/30/2012 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

3/31/2012 Desert Breeze Skate Park – Las Vegas, NV

4/02/2012 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

4/03/2012 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

4/04/2012 Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

4/05/2012 House Of Blues – Los Angeles, CA

4/06/2012 Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ

4/07/2012 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

4/09/2012 Prophet Bar – Dallas, TX

4/10/2012 White Rabbit – San Antonio, TX

4/11/2012 Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

4/13/2012 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/14/2012 Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH

4/15/2012 Blondie’s – Detroit, MI w/Nile *

4/17/2012 Ram’s Head Live – Baltimore, MD

4/18/2012 Theatre Of The Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

4/19/2012 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

4/20/2012 New England Metal & Hardcore Fest @ The Palladium – Worcester, MA

* No The Black Dahlia Murder, Skeletonwitch