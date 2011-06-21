Exclusive: Control Denied "Breaking the Broken" Video Premiere

GuitarWorld.com is proud to present the world premiere of "Breaking the Broken," a new video for the Control Denied song that originally appeared on the band's 1999 album, The Fragile Art of Existence. The lineup for Control Denied at the time was Chuck Schuldiner (guitars), Shannon Hamm (guitars), Tim Aymar (vocals), Steve DiGiorgio (bass) and Richard Christy (drums).

This new video was directed by Doug Cook and produced by Death manager Eric Greif for Perseverance Holdings Ltd., the company that oversees the works of Chuck Schuldiner.

The Fragile Art of Existence was recently re-released in a limited edition deluxe three-disc set that includes two discs of previously unreleased material. Click here to order.

Today, June 21, also marks the re-release of 1991's Human, the fourth album from Death, which also featured Chuck Schuldiner, and was recently remixed by Jim Morris, producer of Control Denied and the final two Death albums. The deluxe reissue can be ordered here.

The official Control Denied Facebook page is located here, while the official Death Facebook page is located here.