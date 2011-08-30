Exclusive: Madina Lake Premiere Music Video for "Hey Superstar"

Chicago-based alt-rock group Madina Lake are gearing up for the release of their third album, World War III, which comes out September 13 via Razor & Tie.
The album’s release is preceded by the single, “Hey Superstar,” and GuitarWorld.com is proud to present the exclusive premiere of the brand-new music video for "Hey Superstar" below.
The video, which was directed by Andrew Bennett, highlights the band’s DIY attitude and the main concept that runs throughout World War III: survival and triumph through life's unexpected curveballs.
Fans can pre-order special-edition versions of the new album right here.
Madina Lake -- twin brothers Nathan (vocals) and Matthew Leone (bass, vocals), Mateo Camargo (guitar, programming) and Daniel Torelli (drums) -- are on tour this fall. Check out their schedule, just below the video.
Here's the exclusive premiere of the "Hey Superstar" video:
Madina Lake’s fall tour dates:
USA
9/13: Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection
9/14: Cleveland, OH, Peabody's
9/15: St. Louis, MO, Firebird
9/16: Toledo, OH, Frankie's
9/17: Chicago, IL, Metro
EUROPE
11/1: Cologne, Germany, Underground
11/2: Hamburg, Germany, Logo
11/3: Berlin, Germany, Magnet
11/4: Eindhoven, Holland, Dynamo
11/6: Aarschot, Belgium, De Klinker
11/8: Portsmouth, UK, Wedgewood Rooms
11/9: Brighton, UK, Concorde 2
11/10: London, UK, Electric Ballroom
11/11: Cardiff, UK, Great Hall 2
11/12: Birmingham, UK, Academy 2
11/14: Sheffield, UK, Corporation
11/15: Glasgow, UK, Garage
11/16: Manchester, UK, Academy 2
11/17: Norwich, UK, Waterfront
11/18: Exeter, UK, Lemon Grove
11/20: Paris, France, Nouveau Casino
11/21: Lyon, France, Le Plateforme
11/22: Marseille, France, Poste a Galene