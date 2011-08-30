Exclusive: Madina Lake Premiere Music Video for "Hey Superstar"

Chicago-based alt-rock group Madina Lake are gearing up for the release of their third album, World War III, which comes out September 13 via Razor & Tie.

The album’s release is preceded by the single, “Hey Superstar,” and GuitarWorld.com is proud to present the exclusive premiere of the brand-new music video for "Hey Superstar" below.

The video, which was directed by Andrew Bennett, highlights the band’s DIY attitude and the main concept that runs throughout World War III: survival and triumph through life's unexpected curveballs.

Fans can pre-order special-edition versions of the new album right here.

Madina Lake -- twin brothers Nathan (vocals) and Matthew Leone (bass, vocals), Mateo Camargo (guitar, programming) and Daniel Torelli (drums) -- are on tour this fall. Check out their schedule, just below the video.

Here's the exclusive premiere of the "Hey Superstar" video:

Madina Lake’s fall tour dates:

USA

9/13: Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection

9/14: Cleveland, OH, Peabody's

9/15: St. Louis, MO, Firebird

9/16: Toledo, OH, Frankie's

9/17: Chicago, IL, Metro

EUROPE

11/1: Cologne, Germany, Underground

11/2: Hamburg, Germany, Logo

11/3: Berlin, Germany, Magnet

11/4: Eindhoven, Holland, Dynamo

11/6: Aarschot, Belgium, De Klinker

11/8: Portsmouth, UK, Wedgewood Rooms

11/9: Brighton, UK, Concorde 2

11/10: London, UK, Electric Ballroom

11/11: Cardiff, UK, Great Hall 2

11/12: Birmingham, UK, Academy 2

11/14: Sheffield, UK, Corporation

11/15: Glasgow, UK, Garage

11/16: Manchester, UK, Academy 2

11/17: Norwich, UK, Waterfront

11/18: Exeter, UK, Lemon Grove

11/20: Paris, France, Nouveau Casino

11/21: Lyon, France, Le Plateforme

11/22: Marseille, France, Poste a Galene