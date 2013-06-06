Exclusive: Skillet Premiere Music Video for "Sick Of It"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Sick Of It," the new music video by Skillet.

The song is the lead single from the band's upcoming album, Rise, which will be released June 25 by Atlantic/Word.

Rise follows the Grammy-nominated band's 2009 album, Awake, which was certified platinum for sales in excess of 1 million copies in the US. Skillet were the only active rock band to achieve platinum certification in 2012, and they were one of three rock bands (with Mumford & Sons and the Black Keys) to strike platinum that year.

The band maintains momentum with Rise, their first concept album, though lead singer/bassist John Cooper says it wasn’t premeditated. The album tells the story of an American teen coming into adulthood and trying to figure out who he is in a world riddled with problems within and outside his control.

“The narrative idea happened after we had 10 or 11 of the songs chosen,” Cooper says. “As we recorded them, we started to realize there was something going on, that the album was really telling a story. Realizing that, I knew we needed to make it as powerful as we could.”

Skillet (Cooper, guitarist/keyboardist Korey Cooper, drummer/vocalist Jen Ledger and guitarist Seth Morrison) recorded the album in Los Angeles, where they re-teamed with producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, All American Rejects), who helmed Awake.

Skillet are direct support to Shinedown on the upcoming Carnival of Madness Tour. For more about the band, including tour dates, visit their official website and Facebook page.