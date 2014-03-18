Exclusive: Transitshop Premiere "Be There Again" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Be There Again," the new music video by Philadelphia-based trio Transitshop.

The song is from their debut album, Velocity, which was released last year through Rock Ridge Music.

Transitshop, which was founded by guitarist Chris O'Brien in 2010, is rounded out by Vinnie Pastore (bass) and Derek Gallagher (drums).

"'Be There Again' is a song about nostalgia," O'Brien says. "It ponders the question, how would life be today if you had taken a different path, or what would have happened if you had acted differently in an important situation?

"Would things be close to the same, or would they be totally different? I think everyone has at some point looked back and wondered how life would be today, and what would have become if they had done things differently."

For more about Transitshop, visit transitshop.net and their Facebook page.