Billy Idol and Steve Stevens in the Studio —Exclusive Video

In the following behind-the-scenes video, Billy Idol talks about working with longtime guitarist Steve Stevens on his new album, Kings & Queens of the Underground.

The record, Idol's first in almost a decade, will be released October 21 on Idol's own BFI Records via Kobalt Label Services.

Kings & Queens of the Underground was primarily produced by Trevor Horn, with Greg Kurstin also contributing as a producer to two songs, including the anthemic lead single, “Can’t Break Me Down.”

Kings & Queens of the Underground was primarily produced by Trevor Horn, with Greg Kurstin also contributing as a producer to two songs, including the anthemic lead single, “Can’t Break Me Down.”

The single is now streaming at the new BillyIdol.net and will be delivered instantly to fans that pre-order the new album beginning today on iTunes. The iTunes edition of the album will also exclusively include “Hollywood Promises,” a new song recorded during the album sessions. Fans can also pre-order the CD on Amazon.com beginning today.

More about Idol's Kings & Queens of the Underground:

The artwork for Kings & Queens of the Underground (seen above) was designed by street artist and graphic designer Shepard Fairey.

The album will arrive close to the release of BILLY IDOL’s highly anticipated self-written autobiography, DANCING WITH MYSELF, which as previously announced will be released worldwide the week of October 7.

IDOL and his band, including longtime collaborator and guitarist Steve Stevens, will launch a European Tour in November, the first of several legs of a World Tour that will continue into 2015.

Link to iTunes Pre-order of BILLY IDOL’s new album: http://smarturl.it/billyidolitunes

Link to Amazon Pre-order of BILLY IDOL’s new album: http://smarturl.it/billyidolamz

KINGS & QUEENS OF THE UNDERGROUND TRACK LIST

1.Bitter Pill

2.Can’t Break Me Down (listen at BillyIdol.net)

3.Save Me Now

4.One Breath Away

5.Postcards From The Past

6.Kings & Queens Of The Underground

7.Eyes Wide Shut

8.Ghosts In My Guitar

9.Nothing To Fear

10.Love And Glory

11.Whiskey And Pills

BILLY IDOL 2014 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES (more to be announced)

Nov 05 Birmingham, UKO2 Academy

Nov 09 London, UKEventim Apollo Hammersmith

Nov 10 Manchester, UKO2 Apollo

Nov 12 Stuttgart, DEPorsche Arena

Nov 13 Frankfurt, DEJahrhunderthalle

Nov 16 Amsterdam, NLHeineken Music Hall

Nov 18 Dusseldorf, DEMitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov 19 Brussels, BERoyal Circus

Nov 21 Nuremberg, DEArena

Nov 22 Lucerne, CHMesse Lucerne

Nov 23 Milan, ITFabrique