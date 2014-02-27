Exclusive Video: Johnny Winter Performs "Highway 61 Revisited" from Deluxe 'Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary Concert' DVD

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of a vintage clip of blues great Johnny Winter in action.

In the video, which you can check out below, the slide guitar master performs a truly rocking version of Bob Dylan's "Highway 61 Revisited" on October 16, 1992.

That's the day a slew of respected artists — from George Harrison to Johnny Cash to Neil Young — got together at New York City's Madison Square Garden to celebrate Bob Dylan's 30th anniversary as a recording artist.

The concert was released as an album and video in 1993. On March 4, however, Columbia Records and Legacy Recording will release Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration — Deluxe Edition in three configurations: 2CD, 2DVD and Blu-ray.

The 2DVD/Blu-ray versions of the show, which were struck from a new high-def video master with remastered audio, include 40 minutes of previously unreleased material, including behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage, interviews and more (The new material includes Eric Clapton's soundcheck performance of "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright.") It also marks the show's first appearance on DVD.

The DVD includes performances by Winter, Harrison (making his first U.S. concert appearance in 18 years), Clapton (whose performance earned a spot in Guitar World's guide to Clapton's 50 best guitar moments in the March 2014 issue), Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, the Band, Lou Reed, Richie Havens, Roger McGuinn of the Byrds, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Ron Wood, Chrissie Hynde, Eddie Vedder and more.

Earlier this week, Legacy Recordings released a career-spanning box set by Winter — True to the Blues: The Johnny Winter Story. You can check out our exclusive premiere of a track from the box set — "Eyesight to the Blind," as performed at the 1970 Atlanta International Pop Festival — right here. The box set is available here.

For more about Winter, visit his Facebook page. For more about Sony Legacy, visit legacyrecordings.com.

