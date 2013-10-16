Exclusive Video: Leslie West Premieres Trailer for New Album, 'Still Climbing'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive trailer for rock legend Leslie West's upcoming album, Still Climbing. You can check out the video below.

The album will be released October 28 via Provogue Records.

"You know, when it comes to talent, we don't all move at the same rate of speed," West says.

"Some people start at the top of their game and after 10 or 20 years you wonder what the hell happened to them. I like to joke that the older I get, the better I used to be, but after giving up drugs and smoking, my voice can hit notes that I never could reach before. I'm thankful for that.

“This record is a sequel to Unusual Suspects, where I had friends of mine that include Slash, Zakk Wylde, Steve Lukather, Joe Bonamassa and Billy Gibbons come to the studio and play,” West says. "This time, Jonny Lang, Johnny Winter, Dee Snider and Alter Bridge/Creed’s Mark Tremonti do the honors."

Still Climbing is available for preorder RIGHT HERE.

For more about West and the new album, visit lesliewestofficial.com and his Facebook page.

West will stage two rare in-store appearances that coincide with the release of Still Climbing. He'll be at Vintage Vinyl in Fords, New Jersey, 7 p.m. November 1 and at Looney Tunes in West Babylon, New York, 2 p.m. November 2. West will host a Q&A session and conduct a signing of Still Climbing.