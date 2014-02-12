Exclusive Video: The Making of Reverend Horton Heat's "My Hat"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring Reverend Horton Heat.
You get to be a fly on the studio wall as bassist Jimbo Wallace, drummer Scott Churilla and guitarist Jim "The Rev" Heath (who's wearing a hat in the video) discuss the band's past, big tours, their vibe, records from the 1950s, their recording process — and the roots of "My Hat," a rocking track off their new album, Rev, which was released January 21 by Victory Records.
"I had the idea because I'm kinda getting beat up by the business side of Reverend Horton Heat," Heath says of the song, which was inspired by Bill Haley and the Comets. "I decided to write a song about getting your ass handed to you."
The new album, which was produced by Heath, is the followup to 2009's Laughin' & Cryin' with the Reverend Horton Heat. It features 13 tracks of pure psychobilly mayhem. Rev is available right here.
Reverend Horton Heat are on tour now, and you can see some of their current dates below the video. For all the dates — plus more info about Reverend Horton Heat, visit victoryrecords.com,Facebook and their official website.
