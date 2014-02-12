Exclusive Video: The Making of Reverend Horton Heat's "My Hat"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring Reverend Horton Heat.

You get to be a fly on the studio wall as bassist Jimbo Wallace, drummer Scott Churilla and guitarist Jim "The Rev" Heath (who's wearing a hat in the video) discuss the band's past, big tours, their vibe, records from the 1950s, their recording process — and the roots of "My Hat," a rocking track off their new album, Rev, which was released January 21 by Victory Records.

"I had the idea because I'm kinda getting beat up by the business side of Reverend Horton Heat," Heath says of the song, which was inspired by Bill Haley and the Comets. "I decided to write a song about getting your ass handed to you."

The new album, which was produced by Heath, is the followup to 2009's Laughin' & Cryin' with the Reverend Horton Heat. It features 13 tracks of pure psychobilly mayhem. Rev is available right here.

Reverend Horton Heat are on tour now, and you can see some of their current dates below the video. For all the dates — plus more info about Reverend Horton Heat, visit victoryrecords.com,Facebook and their official website.

2014 Reverend Horton Heat Tour Dates:

Mar 20, 2014Flagstaff, AZThe Orpheumw/ Nekromantix

Mar 21, 2014West Hollywood, CARoxyw/ Nekromantix

Mar 22, 2014West Hollywood, CARoxyw/ Nekromantix

Mar 23, 2014West Hollywood, CARoxyw/ Nekromantix

Mar 25, 2014San Diego, CACasbahw/ Nekromantix

Mar 26, 2014San Diego, CACasbahw/ Nekromantix

Mar 27, 2014San Diego, CACasbahw/ Nekromantix

Mar 28, 2014Las Vegas, NVVinylw/ Nekromantix

Mar 29, 2014San Jose, CABlank Clubw/ Nekromantix

Mar 30, 2014Sacramento, CAAce Of Spadesw/ Nekromantix

Apr 01, 2014Fresno, CAStrummersw/ Nekromantix

Apr 02, 2014San Luis Obispo, CASlo Brewing Companyw/ Nekromantix

Apr 03, 2014Long Beach, CAAlex's Barw/ Nekromantix

Apr 04, 2014Tucson, AZRialto Theatrew/ Nekromantix

Apr 05, 2014Tempe, AZMarquee Theatrew/ Nekromantix

Apr 06, 2014Taos, NMTaos Mesa Brewingw/ Nekromantix

Apr 08, 2014Oklahoma City, OKDiamond Ballroomw/ Nekromantix

Apr 09, 2014Lincoln, NEBourbon Theaterw/ Nekromantix

Apr 10, 2014St. Louis, MOPlushw/ Nekromantix

Apr 11, 2014Kansas City, MOKnuckleheadsw/ Nekromantix

Apr 12, 2014Dallas, TXGas Monkey Bar & Grillw/ Nekromantix

May 03, 2014Plano, TXOak Point ParkSuburbia Music Festival

May 20, 2014Lubbock, TXJake's Backroomw/Pinata Protest

May 21, 2014Midland, TXBlue Max

May 23, 2014Ventura, CAVentura Theatre

May 24, 2014Las Vegas, NVFreemont Country Club

May 25, 2014Bakersfield, CAB Ryders

