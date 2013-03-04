Exclusive Video: Mike Orlando of Adrenaline Mob Discusses Recording Van Halen's "Romeo Delight"

Adrenaline Mob have released a second video of the band in the studio covering Van Halen's "Romeo Delight."

The song is on the band's upcoming release, Coverta, an eight-track EP featuring covers of some of the band’s favorite songs. Longtime Portnoy fans know about the many cover CDs he's released with Dream Theater and with Neal Morse.

Watch the first part of the video here, and check out the EP's track listing below.

Adrenaline Mob — Russell Allen (Symphony X), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), John Moyer (Disturbed) and Mike Orlando (Sonic Stomp) — will kick off a US tour on March 12. You can check out all the current dates here.

Coverta is Adrenaline Mob's first CD of covers. Here's the full track listing:

01. "High Wire," Badlands

02. "Stand Up and Shout," Dio

03. "Break on Through," The Doors

04. "Romeo Delight," Van Halen (Check out the video below!)

05. "Barracuda," Heart

06. "Kill the King," Rainbow

07. "The Lemon Song," Led Zeppelin

08. "The Mob Rules," Black Sabbath

“Recording 'Romeo Delight' was an absolute blast for me," Orlando said. "I grew up listening to EVH, and from the moment I heard 'Eruption,' I was hooked for life! Tracking the guitars was such a blast, as I plugged in my white-and-black Charvel, my trusty ol' MXR Phase 90 and went right into my cranked-up Marshall JCM800, entering that EVH zone and giving my all to pay tribute to one of the greatest rock guitarists ever! We had a great time with Mike Portnoy's idea to insert a medley of kick-ass VH parts in the mid-section while going into a great treat before we head back to the final chorus!”

