Exclusive Video Teaser for Snow Patrol's New Album, 'Fallen Empires'

Here's an exclusive video teaser for Fallen Empires, Snow Patrol's first studio album in more than three years, which will be released January 10 via Island Records.

“We wanted to make a massively ambitious record,” says Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody, “a record unlike any other we've made before. We started writing songs that were more playful, even rawer than before -– we were brave enough to do what we wanted as a band, rather than what convention dictated to us. It was tough at times, we were out of our comfort zone for most of it, but I think it's given us a great album.”

Highlights of the album include “New York” and “The Garden Rules,” which was written by Lightbody about his childhood. “I’ll Never Let Go,” which features a gospel choir, takes the band into electro-dance club mode.

Snow Patrol also includes guitarist Nathan Connolly, bassist Paul Wilson, drummer Jonny Quinn and keyboardist Tom Simpson, all of whom settled into California for the writing and recording of the new album.

Fallen Empirescan be pre-ordered right here.

In other Snow Patrol news, the band will ring in 2012 with two US TV appearances: January 9 on CBS’s Late Show with David Letterman and January 11 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.