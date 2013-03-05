Exclusive: Winslow Premiere "Alone Tonight" Music Video

Today we bring you the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Cleveland-based soul/rock band Winslow.

The song, "Alone Tonight," is from the band's new album, Left of the Right Direction, which will be released March 26 via Little Fish Records and RCR Recording Studios.

The six-piece teamed up producer Edwin "Tony" Nicholas (Barry White, Mary J Blige, Gerald Levert) and engineer Nick Chahwala (Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Gym Class Heroes) to produce the new album.

"We have grown a lot since our first album," says vocalist Maurice Martin. "I feel like our songwriting really has come a long way. We aren't trying to fit into a mold of a certain genre or style. Our real goal was to create an album that we could be proud of. Call it pop. Call it soul. As long as people listen, they can call it what they will."

Winslow is Maurice Martin (vocals), Matt Tieman (saxophone), Curtis Tate (keyboard), Charlie Trenta (guitar), Danny Kolliner (bass) and Jesse Marquardt (drums).

The song in the video — "Alone Tonight" — is available now from iTunes at this location.

For more about the band, visit winslowsoul.com.